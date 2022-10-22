Mohali: College management booked for death of police exam candidate

Lalru police booked the management of a private college in Ballo Majra village after an injured candidate appearing for the police recruitment exam died at PGI, Chandigarh, here on Friday.

The victim, Gaurav, was injured after falling from the third floor of the building into the lift cavity to the ground floor, as it was under repair.

The incident happened on October 14 when Gaurav (27), a resident of Bathinda, had come to appear in the recruitment exam.

He was first taken to Dera Bassi Civil Hospital from where he was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh. Later doctors referred him to the PGIMER.

A case was registered.