scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Mohali: College management booked for death of police exam candidate

The victim, Gaurav, was injured after falling from the third floor of the building into the lift cavity to the ground floor, as it was under repair.

The incident happened on October 14 when Gaurav (27), a resident of Bathinda, had come to appear in the recruitment exam.

Lalru police booked the management of a private college in Ballo Majra village after an injured candidate appearing for the police recruitment exam died at PGI, Chandigarh, here on Friday.

The victim, Gaurav, was injured after falling from the third floor of the building into the lift cavity to the ground floor, as it was under repair.

The incident happened on October 14 when Gaurav (27), a resident of Bathinda, had come to appear in the recruitment exam.

He was first taken to Dera Bassi Civil Hospital from where he was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh. Later doctors referred him to the PGIMER.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key casesPremium
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key cases
Using language nationalism in larger federal project: DMK’s ‘...Premium
Using language nationalism in larger federal project: DMK’s ‘...

A case was registered.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 09:58:44 am
Next Story

Vehicles for scriptures exempted from taxes

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement