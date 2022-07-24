scorecardresearch
Mohali: CM Bhagwant Mann makes surprise visit to check progress of Aam Aadmi Clinic

Bhagwant Mann said that 41 packages with 100 clinical tests will be offered to the people free of cost in these clinics.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
July 24, 2022 2:18:05 am
Bhagwant Mann, Sidhu Moosewala, PunjabPunjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Express File Photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday made a surprise visit to check the progress of Aam Aadmi Clinic coming up here at Phase 5, Mohali. He was accompanied by Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar and senior officers. He expressed satisfaction over the ongoing work. The CM asked officers to ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated time frame.

Interacting with media persons, Mann said that in the first phase, 75 such Aam Aadmi clinics will be dedicated to people on the 75th Independence Day on August 15 to provide health care services free of cost. He said that every Aam Aadmi clinic will have a staff of four to five persons including an MBBS doctor, pharmacist, nurse and others. Mann said that 41 packages with 100 clinical tests will be offered to the people free of cost in these clinics.

He said all the 75 Aam Aadmi clinics are coming up on a uniform pattern with interior components including a doctor’s room, reception-cum-waiting area, pharmacy. Mann said online appointment facility for patients will also be available in these clinics. He added that these clinics will provide free medicines and diagnostic facilities and that only serious patients with major ailments will be referred to other hospitals.

 

