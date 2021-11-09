Mohali civil surgeon seeks public support to rein in dengue outbreak

In view of the increasing cases of dengue fever, the District Health Department (DHD) had once again appealed to people to not let water stagnate anywhere in and around their homes, and to wear full body covering clothes.

Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said that everyone needs to take precautions to prevent the disease. She further said that in a case of dengue fever, one should not panic but visit a government health facility instead, where dengue test and treatment is absolutely free.

While soliciting cooperation and support of the people for the prevention of dengue, she said that only with the help of the people can the district be made dengue-free. She added that the inspection and awareness campaign by the teams of DHD has been going on continuously since the month of March across the district. A total of 13 teams are regularly checking coolers, fridge trays, pots, empty tires, boxes and other containers. She said that the survey and awareness campaign in all health blocks of the district is going on in full swing. For any information, the health department’s helpline number 104 can be contacted.

The civil surgeon said, ‘It is important to understand that simple fevers that can be treated at home. Normally, platelet count goes down with most viral fevers and not all fevers should be mistaken for dengue. In case of dengue fever, good intake of fluids, healthy home food and complete bed rest is required.”

She said that dengue patients have high fever for five to six days and that platelet count may drop after the fever recedes. She added that goat milk, kiwi fruit or coconut water do not help in increasing platelets in any way and patients should consume plenty of fluids like water, juice, lemon water, coconut water etc. “Drink at least two litres of water daily,” she said.