Mohali civil surgeon asks docs to stick to generic medicines during surprise check

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Sante Majra village and reviewed the health facilities being provided to the people.

Dr Kaur, during her visit, checked the records and availability of essential medicines as well took a stock of medical equipment at the health center and directed that a full stock of medicines should be available at all times. If there is a shortage of medicine, it should be immediately ordered from the store. She also spoke to the patients who expressed satisfaction over the health facilities and arrangements at the centre.

As per details, the civil surgeon directed the entire staff of the health centre — including doctors — to give absolute priority to patients who came to the emergency. She instructed the doctors to provide better health facilities to people visiting the government health institutions.

She also asked the doctors to prescribe only generic and other medicines which are available in the hospital pharmacy and not make patients buy medicines from private shops.