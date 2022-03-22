Mohali civic body unanimously passes budget of Rs 160 crore

The Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) passed a budget of Rs 160 crore for the year 2022-23. The general meeting of the MC was also held. It was the first meeting of the MC after the results of the Assembly elections were declared on March 10.

In the budget meeting it was informed by the officials that last year a budget of about Rs 120 crore was passed and Rs 109 crore was collected till date.

All efforts will be made to collect the rest of the money within this financial year. Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu said that out of this year’s budget developmental works, salary of employees and contingency have been kept under different heads.

Sidhu also welcomed the newly formed government of Bhagwant Singh Mann in Punjab and said that Mohali Municipal Corporation with the full support of Punjab Government would continue the development of Mohali as before. He said that he and his team will meet the new Minister for Local Government and seek his cooperation for the development of Mohali.

He also said that regarding the complaint made by various councillors that work was not being done, the MC regularly issued a letter to all the councillors seeking information about their work.

“The letter asked if there was any work left for these councillors and reiterated the corporation’s commitment to get them done and also asked the councilors to provide a list of new jobs to be done in their respective wards,” he added.

Taking into account the problem of drinking water in summer, it was decided to ban washing of cars and floor and watering of plants in the morning to prevent wastage. The use of water for the these works will be prohibited from 5 am to 5 pm. “This decision has been taken to provide proper water supply to the residents of the city,” the mayor said.

The resolution was passed to construct a booster tank in the Industrial Area Phase 8 B at a cost of about Rs 2.5 crore. Apart from these, resolutions were also passed regarding outsourcing of employees for work in the Municipal Corporation and hiring of vehicles for the staff.