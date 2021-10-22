Mohali civic body to install 100 CCTV cameras across city for women’s safety

The Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) shall soon install 100 CCTV cameras in places frequently visited by women. The cost of installation is estimated to be Rs 4.5 crore. A meeting of the MC and police officials was also held regarding the project on Thursday.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said that Punjab government has taken many steps for the protection of women in the past but atrocities against them have continued to rise. “Incidents of harassment and abuse of women and girls continue to occur. With the installation of the cameras, we would provide a safe environment to women coming to the city,” the mayor added. He said that in view of the situation, the union government’s Nirbhaya Fund would be used to upgrade surveillance infrastructure of cities to protect women.

The mayor further said that the state government has formulated the Punjab Urban Local Bodies Surveillance Grid for Women Safety (PUNGRID-WS) scheme, under which CCTV cameras will be installed in more frequent places like girls’ colleges, universities, educational institutions and markets.

In the first phase 100 CCTV cameras will be installed in Mohali city. These cameras would be monitored by the Punjab Police, various law enforcement agencies and the state government authority, which would significantly enhance the security of women. CCTV cameras, 80 fixed and 20 moving cameras, shall be installed in Phase 7, Phase 3B2 market and in Phase 5 near ITI for girls.