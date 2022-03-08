Mohali civic body to conduct fresh survey of street vendors

The Municipal Corporation (MC) will carry out fresh survey to know the number of street vendors. The number may have altered after Covid outbreak as some vendors had left the state and some new vendors have also come to the city.

An MC official said that a survey was conducted before the pandemic and around 900 street vendors were identified. He added that vending zones were to come up in the city to make it free of vendors. “After the pandemic, some of the registered vendors had left for their states, there is a need to conduct the fresh survey and to know the exact number of vendors in the city,” the official said.

The officer told The Indian Express that the MC has already taken up the issue of allotting land for setting up vending zones but the process was delayed due to the pandemic. “The survey will soon be completed following which the final list of the vendors will be released,” the officer added.

The survey of street vendors was started in 2016 and was completed in 2017 following which a total of 993 street vendors were identified by the MC. The MC was to allot identity cards to the registered vendors so that they could be allotted space in vending zones.