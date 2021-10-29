Mohali civic body set to start much-awaited city bus service by December end

The Mohali Municipal Corporation is all set to launch its much-awaited city bus service, under a novel advertisement policy, by the end of December.

An official said that the civic body shall not buy any new buses but instead invite private players to run buses. The private players will be allowed to display advertisements on the buses that they run for income.

“The bus operators will earn by displaying various advertisements on their buses. This shall not only save the civic body’s financial resources but also help to smoothly run the city bus service,” the official added.

Deputy Mayor, Kuljeet Singh Bedi, confirmed the development and told The Indian Express that the bus service shall be started in the next two or three months and will come as a major relief to the city residents.

The municipality officials also said that five routes had been finalised and the work was on to identify more routes so that the city could be connected to Kharar and Zirakpur.

“We are working on a route to PGI. The local bus stand shall also be connected with other parts of the city, and buses shall also be run through pre-determined routes in industrial areas. The lack of buses was causing major local transportation woes for residents which will hopefully be solved soon now,” the officer added.