Mohali civic body reopens road stretch from Phase IX to Kumbhra chowk

The Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) on Thursday reopened the road from Baba White House in Phase IX (industrial area) to Kumbhra for traffic movement. The stretch had been closed for the last several months due to the construction of a major sewerage pipe under the road.

Mohali Mayor, Amarjit Singh Sidhu, said that after the completion of this sewerage pipe laying work, a contract of Rs 10 crore has been awarded for the construction/repair of a road here.



He said that due to intermittent rains and technicalities it has taken time to fully strengthen the road but he has fulfilled his promise to reopen the road to the public before Diwali.

The Mayor also said that he did not want to be part of any narrow politics in the matters of development nor did his team do any politics in this matter.

Sidhu added that there is no shortage of funds for carrying out development works in areas under the purview of the Mohali civic body.