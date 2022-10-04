Mohali civic body in dire financial straits, finds it difficult to pay contractors

The cash-strapped Municipal Corporation is finding it difficult to pay contractors for developmental works.

A senior officer of the MC told The Indian Express that the civic body had received an amount of Rs 3.5 crore from the state government but it was not sufficient to make the pending payments of the civic body.

The officer said that the MC is to pay around Rs 15 crore to the contractors. If the civic body does not get more money in the coming days, the developmental works shall be stalled.

“We have to float new tenders and there are tenders which have already been given for carrying out works. In case of any financial difficulty, we would not be able to make payments,” the officer said.

Mohali’s Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi admitted that there is a financial issue but they were making all efforts to get funds.

The MC has a fixed expenditure of Rs 8 crore per month which includes payment of power bills, salaries of employees and maintenance of parks and public toilets.

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) pays 25 per cent share to the MC for the amount spent on the development work by the civic body.

GMADA owes around Rs 200 crore to the MC. The civic body is to get around Rs 30 crore from the power department.

Sukhdev Singh Patwari, an Opposition councillor, told The Indian Express that the present dispensation is responsible for the financial problems. He added that money was wasted by installing paver blocks at same places where the blocks were already installed.

He alleged that fixed deposits (FDs) of the MC which were a good source of income were also discontinued and the money was spent on the works where it was not needed.

MC declares its office building in Sector 17 ‘zero waste campus’

The Municipal Corporation has declared its office building in Sector 17 “zero waste campus”.

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra checked all the arrangements for collection of waste and its scientific disposal on the office premises on Monday.

Explaining about the initiative, the mayor said that provisions have been made at floor level to collect stationery waste, i.e. paper and other items; red-colored bins for sanitary waste collection have been provided at each toilet block of women on every floor; wet waste composter in canteen on fifth floor. E-waste container and old cloth container have been provided on ground floor besides providing big composter for green waste in the lawn of the office compound.

She said that hazardous waste will be disposed of scientifically by an NGO engaged with the MC to collect the e-waste once in a week.

