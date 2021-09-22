Mohali civic body fails to start registration of pet dogs

The Mohali Municipal Corporation has failed to start the process of registering pet dogs. The process was to be started from September 10 onwards after the civic body got the nod from the local bodies department last month. Sources in the Municipal Corporation told The Indian Express that the registration process was not started due to shortage of staff in the sanitation wing. The process of registering the pets could take more time.

Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Bedi said that they were working on it but the process was delayed due to some technical reasons but they will sort out the issues and start the registration process.

The Municipal Corporation had passed the resolution that the residents have to register their pet dogs. The process was to be started on September 10 and the civic body had to charge Rs 100 per pet till October 10. After the deadline, the civic body had to charge Rs 200 as fine.

The Municipal Corporation had also proposed to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 if the pet was found on the road without registration. Mohali has 50 wards and a population of around 3 lakh. The MC had estimated that there were around 20,000 pets in the city but not a single pet dog was registered. The MC had proposed that two stray dogs could be kept by a single applicant.

There had been incidents in the past when the pet dogs bit people on the roads. Even FIRs were registered at different police stations in Mohali district.