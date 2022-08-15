Mohali celebrations to be held in government college

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
August 15, 2022 1:29:23 am
Independence Day celebrations will be held at Government College in Phase VI, Mohali, where Punjab Revenue, Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shankar will hoist the flag.
People going from Kharar towards Chandigarh via Phase VI should avoid the road and instead reach Chandigarh via Phase 1.
After the celebrations, the minister shall also inaugurate an Aam Aadmi Clinic.
