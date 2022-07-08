Mohali Rains | Car washed away: Police recover woman’s body from Chandigarh, hunt on for driver

A day after a private taxi with all its occupants was washed away in the flooded seasonal rivulet — Patiala Ki Rao — the police on Thursday managed to recover the body of a woman, who they said was one of the passengers of the car. The seasonal rivulet had flooded after heavy rains lashed Nayagaon and its adjoining areas on Wednesday morning.

Police said they are not sure about the exact number of people travelling in the car and the body of the taxi driver was yet to be recovered. The police had recovered the empty floating private taxi from near Kanhe Ka Bara village on Wednesday.

Nayagaon Station House Officer (SHO), sub-inspector Kulwant Singh, confirmed to The Indian Express that a woman’s body had been recovered in Chandigarh. He added that they believe that the woman was one of the occupants of the car.

When asked about the number of people travelling in the car, the SHO said that some locals had told them that three people were travelling in the car.

“The driver and the woman were in the car and going towards Himachal Pradesh. We are yet to find out if there was a third occupant in that vehicle,” the SHO added.

As per reports, the woman’s body was fished out from the Patiala Ki Rao rivulet by Sarangpur police. Investigators later identified the victim as one Pooja, a resident of Pinjore.

“The family members of the woman have identified her body. Further investigations in the case is on,” an officer added.

According to Sarangpur Station House Officer (SHO), inspector Rohit Kumar, Pooja’s family had got lodged an FIR at Pinjore police station under section 346 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The family, in their complaint, had told the police that Pooja had joined a new job on July 5 at Mohali’s Industrial Area Phase V. She was the eldest of her four siblings. Her father was working as a peon in a private school. On Wednesday, she booked the taxi and had called her parents after boarding the vehicle. However, she never reached home and her phone was later was found to be switched off.

According to the police, the missing car driver had been identified as one Gaurav (21), who hailed from Muktsar and come to Chandigarh a few days ago.

“Gaurav and his friend had started the taxi business sometime ago. While, Gaurav used to drive the taxi at night, his friend took care of business during the day,” said Babloo, a relative of the missing driver.