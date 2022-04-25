Mohali builders to pay property tax for unsold commercial, residential buildings

In a major relief to the property buyers, all the civic bodies in the district have asked the builders to pay property tax of commercial as well as residential buildings until the buildings are sold to the buyers. The civic bodies decided to increase the revenue to carry out the developmental works.

The Zirakpur Municipal Council (MC) has also issued a notice in this regard saying that the builders will be liable to pay the property tax of the buildings until they sell their properties.

“There has been a big issue of pending property tax. The builders would sell their properties and buyers have to pay the tax. Sometimes the buyers even do not know about their pending taxes. In that case, the civic body has to face the financial losses due to delay in the payment of the property tax,” said an officer of Zirakpur MC.

The officer said that there are hundreds of builders in the district who have been developing residential as well as commercial projects.

The officer added that there are several projects where the builders have completed the buildings but do not pay the taxes.

In Mohali district, Kharar, Nayagaon, Zirakpur, Derabassi and Lalru have the MCs where several projects are undergoing. The MCs are also facing a financial crunch.

In Mohali, the Municipal Corporation has a target of collecting property tax of around Rs 24 crore. The MC had collected the property tax in the city due to which the tax collection had gone up in the last few years.

In Zirakpur and Kharar, many builders had many pending projects from where the civic bodies can earn a good amount of property tax to sustain the developmental works in their respective areas.

If the officials are to be believed, both the Zirakpur and Kharar MCs could generate a revenue of around Rs 20 to 25 crore annually from the projects where the builders have not paid the taxes.

At Zirakpur, the MC had already initiated the work to collect the pending property tax. The MC officials had also advised the property buyers to check the status of the property tax before buying any properties.