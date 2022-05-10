Mohali blast: Those who try to disturb Punjab’s peace will not be spared, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Hours after a Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police’s Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that those trying to disturb Punjab’s peace will not be spared. Also, while BJP hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for “experimenting” with Punjab’s peace, former CM Amarinder Singh, calling it a “brazen attack”, urged Mann to ensure quick action on the perpetrators.

Mann on Tuesday morning tweeted that police are investigating the blast which occurred around 7.45 pm. No injury was reported from the attack. A senior police official told The Indian Express that a wall of the building bore the maximum impact with shattered window panes strewn inside. He has called a high-level meeting of the DGP VK Bhawra and other officials at his official residence to take stock of the situation.

The CM had spoken to the DGP last night and a spokesperson of the AAP said he was keeping a constant eye on the situation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to say that the culprits will be punished severely. “Mohali blast is a cowardly act of those who want to disturb the peace of Punjab.” He asserted that the AAP government will not allow “those people’s wishes to be fulfilled”. He added, “Peace will be maintained under all circumstances with the cooperation of all the people of Punjab and the culprits will be punished severely,” he said.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, on the other hand, hit out at the AAP government, saying, “Punjab Police, instead of chasing (Tajinder Pal Singh) Bagga, should focus on state’s security.” His comments came in light of the recent arrest of Bagga by Punjab police from his residence in Delhi, resulting in FIRs of kidnapping against the Punjab team. He also said that “Kejriwal shouldn’t experiment with its (Punjab’s) peace”.

Also, expressing his shock over the incident, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said, “This brazen attack on our police force is deeply concerning and I urge CM Bhagwant Mann to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest.”

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the incident exposed “serious security lapses” and highlighted the “deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab”. He called for a probe to punish those responsible.