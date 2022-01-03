Mohali BJP leaders’ problem: Filling three buses with supporters for PM rally

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the state on January 5, BJP leaders of the district are finding it tough to fill three buses with their supporters.

The leaders have been asked to bring three buses of supporters from Mohali.

A BJP leader said on condition of anonymity that they were facing problems in gathering the supporters due to rising number of Covid-19 cases.

“Covid-19 is one of the reasons, but there are other reasons as well. We are still facing issues in the rural areas as people are still angry with the party on three farm laws,” he added.

Mohali is divided into three mandals and the leaders have been asked to bring one bus from each of the three mandals in Mohali.

The Prime Minister Modi is coming to Punjab on January 5 to formally kickstart the party’s election campaign.