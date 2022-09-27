Mohali: Auction of land cancelled after SGPC member’s opposition

The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) had to cancel the auction of letters of intent (LoIs) of around nine acres of land at Saini Majra village in the district on Monday after opposition by the SGPC member from Mohali.

The issue dates back to 2011 when around 21 acres of land was donated to Gurdwara Amb Sahib’s management at Saini Majra by a farmer. The gurdwara management is under the SGPC. Out of 21 acres, 12 acres were sold in 2011 while around nine acres were acquired by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

SGPC member from Mohali Hardeep Singh said that he had been fighting against the auction of the LoIs as the land was donated to the gurdwara and it was decided in the meeting of the religious body that the land would be used for a charitable purpose.

“I have been raising the issue since 2011. I have maintained throughout these years that the sale of 12 acres of land should also be probed as the land was given to the gurdwara,” Singh said.

He said that the land which was acquired by GMADA should be transferred to the management and then it should be negotiated with the state government to exchange the land and use it for some charitable purpose.

The manager of Amb Sahib Gurdwara, Rajinder Singh, said that the auction was cancelled on the intervention of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.