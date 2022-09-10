Mohali: Two arrested for ‘spreading Khalistani ideology’ get bail

The Mohali district court on Friday granted bail to two accused who police claim were involved in spreading Khalistani ideology.

Both the accused had been arrested by Banur police in 2021.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Avtar Singh granted bail to the suspects Jagmeet Singh and Ravinder Singh. As per details, Jagmeet and Ravinder had been booked and arrested by the police for allegedly pasting posters promoting Khalistan.

The orders of the district court on Friday read, “Accused/applicant is in custody since December 26, 2021, Challan has already been presented. No useful purpose will be served by keeping the accused/applicant behind bars. Hence, keeping in view all these facts and circumstances, the bail application of accused/applicant is allowed and he is directed to be released on bail on furnishing personal bond of the sum of Rs.50,000.”