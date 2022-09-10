scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Mohali: Two arrested for ‘spreading Khalistani ideology’ get bail

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Avtar Singh granted bail to the suspects Jagmeet Singh and Ravinder Singh. As per details, Jagmeet and Ravinder had been booked and arrested by the police for allegedly pasting posters promoting Khalistan.

Both the accused had been arrested by Banur police in 2021.

The Mohali district court on Friday granted bail to two accused who police claim were involved in spreading Khalistani ideology.

Both the accused had been arrested by Banur police in 2021.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Avtar Singh granted bail to the suspects Jagmeet Singh and Ravinder Singh. As per details, Jagmeet and Ravinder had been booked and arrested by the police for allegedly pasting posters promoting Khalistan.

The orders of the district court on Friday read, “Accused/applicant is in custody since December 26, 2021, Challan has already been presented. No useful purpose will be served by keeping the accused/applicant behind bars. Hence, keeping in view all these facts and circumstances, the bail application of accused/applicant is allowed and he is directed to be released on bail on furnishing personal bond of the sum of Rs.50,000.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...Premium
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...Premium
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...Premium
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...Premium
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 12:31:17 am
Next Story

Queen Elizabeth was a ‘life well lived’, says Charles in his maiden address as King

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians
From The Archives

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians

Premium
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’

Premium
Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement