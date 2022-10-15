scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Mohali: AIG Ashish Kapoor’s remand extended

The VB told the court that the bank locker of the accused was opened and around 1.25 kg gold ornaments were recovered from the locker. The VB told the court that the agency wanted to probe Kapoor's sources of income.

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) produced Kapoor in the court after his police remand had ended. (File/Representational)

The district court on Friday extended the police remand of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Ashish Kapoor to three days.

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) produced Kapoor in the court after his police remand had ended.

The VB also started probing his properties, which were purchased after he joined the service in 1991. The AIG is said to have properties in Lehragaga, Chandigarh and Mohali. He had also sold a flat in Sector 63, Chandigarh.

