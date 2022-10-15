Mohali: AIG Ashish Kapoor’s remand extended

The district court on Friday extended the police remand of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Ashish Kapoor to three days.

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) produced Kapoor in the court after his police remand had ended.

The VB told the court that the bank locker of the accused was opened and around 1.25 kg gold ornaments were recovered from the locker. The VB told the court that the agency wanted to probe Kapoor’s sources of income.

The VB also started probing his properties, which were purchased after he joined the service in 1991. The AIG is said to have properties in Lehragaga, Chandigarh and Mohali. He had also sold a flat in Sector 63, Chandigarh.