Mohali admin issues helplines numbers for citizens trapped in Ukraine

The Mohali administration on Saturday issued helpline numbers for locals from the district who may be trapped in Ukraine.

According to district officials, the helpline numbers 01722219505 and 01722219506 will be functional round-the-clock so that the information about such people can be forwarded to the concerned authorities through the state government.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner, Isha Kalia, said that the information of people from the district stranded in Ukraine was being collected so that this information could be provided to the Ministry of External Affairs through the state government.

Kalia appealed to the family members of people belonging to SAS Nagar district, who are stranded in Ukraine, to provide immediate information about people, their father’s name, passport number, along the name of the university/ college in Ukraine. As much information as possible, including their address, should be shared, Kalia said.