Mohali admin gets 90 election-related complaints in 11 days

Mohali district administration received 90 complaints related to poll violations in the last 11 days.

The administration claimed that almost all the complaints had been resolved.

According to the officials, 49 complaints were received through mail, while 41 were received on C-Vigil, a portal to lodge complaints set up by the Election Commission of India, since the elections were announced on January 8.

The nodal officer for dealing with the complaints, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Himanshu Aggarwal told The Indian Express that the district had a 95 per cent rate of resolving complaints.

When asked about the nature of the complaints, Aggarwal said that the complaints received through C-Vigil were related to violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) while the complaints received through the e-mail or post were related to the grievances of voters which include missing names from the voters’ list.

“We have to resolve the complaints received on C-Vigil within 100 minutes. The average time of resolving the complaint is 45 minutes, our teams are on the ground and resolve the complaint within the given time limits,” the Additional Deputy Commissioner added.

He further added that the public, as well as private properties, were already cleared from the poll-related advertisements in the district.

A case has also been registered against unknown persons who sent a truck of inter-lock tiles in Amb Sahib Colony to lure voters.