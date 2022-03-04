Mohali achieves vaccination target

The district achieved its target of vaccinating 95 per cent children within the age group of 15 to 18 years. To complete vaccination of the age group, the administration had also started a door-to-door vaccination drive.

Of a total of 43,791 children in schools (private and public) exactly 41,931 students have been vaccinated. The administration also reached out to eligible candidates of this category in industries, brick kilns, coaching centres and slum areas.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia said that separate camps for school children had been planned from day one, on January 10.

“Camps within school campus were held after taking a list from the education department for government schools. For private schools, we circulated an excel sheet for students to fill out. I had an online meeting with all schools to request for vaccination as per their schedule,” the DC added.

When asked about the door-to-door vaccination drive, she said that it was done by special mobile teams. “Our staff had been given transport and they vaccinated people on the basis of requests they received. The drive was started for all age groups,” said Kalia.