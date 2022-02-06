Mohali: 9 cases of property defacement registered

As many as nine cases of property defacement were registered in the district after police found people pasting posters of political parties.

According to the police, five cases were registered in Kharar (city) police station and four in Zirakpur. In Zirakpur, the cases were registered for pasting the posters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

They were registered under Section 3 of the Punjab Prevention of Defacement Act.