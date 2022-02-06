scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 05, 2022
Must Read

Mohali: 9 cases of property defacement registered

According to the police, five cases were registered in Kharar (city) police station and four in Zirakpur.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
February 6, 2022 3:10:59 am
Punjab, Punjab latest news, Mohali latest news, Kharar, AAP, Punjab Prevention of Defacement Act, political parties, indian expressThey were registered under Section 3 of the Punjab Prevention of Defacement Act.

As many as nine cases of property defacement were registered in the district after police found people pasting posters of political parties.

According to the police, five cases were registered in Kharar (city) police station and four in Zirakpur. In Zirakpur, the cases were registered for pasting the posters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

They were registered under Section 3 of the Punjab Prevention of Defacement Act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 05: Latest News

Advertisement