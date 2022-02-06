Mohali: 9 cases of property defacement registered

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
February 6, 2022 3:10:59 am
February 6, 2022 3:10:59 am
As many as nine cases of property defacement were registered in the district after police found people pasting posters of political parties.
According to the police, five cases were registered in Kharar (city) police station and four in Zirakpur. In Zirakpur, the cases were registered for pasting the posters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
They were registered under Section 3 of the Punjab Prevention of Defacement Act.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd