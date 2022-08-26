Mohali: 4 booked for illegal sand mining, misbehaviour

The Mullanpur Garibdas police booked four persons for illegal sand mining and allegedly misbehaving with the forest department’s team.

The complainant in the case, forest guard incharge Vipandeep Kaur, stated to the police that on August 23, she along with her team had gone to Parch village. While they were checking the forest area, they found a tractor-trailer was coming out of the forest area.

The complainant told the police that the trailer was covered with grass and on checking, they found that it was loaded with sand. While the forest department’s team was checking the trailer, two men identified as Aman and Sukhwinder Singh came to the spot and started misbehaving with the forest officials.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 379 (theft), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duties), 186 (whoever voluntary obstructs public servant in discharge of his public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC; sections 4 (1), 21 (1) of the Mining Act; sections 2,3-A of the Forest Conservation (FC) Act; sections 33, 67 of The Indian Forest Act; and sections 4 and 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act against Aman, Sukhwinder Singh and their two unidentified accomplices.