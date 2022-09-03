Mohali: 2 killed in train accidents

Two persons were killed in train accidents at Zirakpur. One victim was identified while the identity of the second victim was not known yet.

According to the Railways Police, the body of a man was recovered from near railway gate number 122 at Zirakpur around 7.30 am. On checking, some documents were found in his pocket.

On the basis of the documents, the victim was identified as Girish, a resident of Moradabaad in Uttar Pradesh.

Police officials said that Girish might have been hit with a train in the morning and died.

The other victim was not identified yet and his body was kept at Dera Bassi civil hospital for the next 72 hours for identification. His body was found near the border of Zirakpur and Panchkula. ens