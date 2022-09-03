scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Mohali: 2 killed in train accidents

According to the Railways Police, the body of a man was recovered from near railway gate number 122 at Zirakpur around 7.30 am.

Two persons were killed in train accidents at Zirakpur. One victim was identified while the identity of the second victim was not known yet.

According to the Railways Police, the body of a man was recovered from near railway gate number 122 at Zirakpur around 7.30 am. On checking, some documents were found in his pocket.

On the basis of the documents, the victim was identified as Girish, a resident of Moradabaad in Uttar Pradesh.

The other victim was not identified yet and his body was kept at Dera Bassi civil hospital for the next 72 hours for identification. His body was found near the border of Zirakpur and Panchkula. ens

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 03:28:37 am
