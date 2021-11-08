Mohali: 2 held with 150 gms of heroin

Kharar police arrested two persons with 150 grams of heroin here on Sunday. The accused were coming to Mohali to supply the drugs in Mohali and surrounding areas.

According to the police, the arrested have been identified as Surinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh, both residents of Haryana.

The police officials said that a naka was set up by the Crime investigation Agency (CIA) staff at Bhuru Chowk in Kharar after receiving information that two men were coming to Kharar in a car bearing Haryana registration number.



“Both the men were going to deliver the consignment to their clients. After receiving information, the naka was set up and both the accused were arrested,” the officer said.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Kharar (city) hospital.