Mohali: 17 candidates file nominations

As many as 17 candidates filed nomination papers in the Mohali district on Saturday. The candidates include Derabassi MLA N K Sharma from Derabassi, AAP’s Anmol Gagan Mann from Kharar, AAP’s candidate from Derabassi, and BJP candidates from Mohali and Derabassi.

In his affidavit, AAP’s Derabassi candidate Kuljeet Randhawa has declared that he has movable assets worth Rs 20,43,109, immovable assets worth Rs 7.05 crore and has one criminal case pending against him.

N K Sharma, the sitting SAD MLA from Derabassi, declared his movable assets worth Rs 15.94 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 6.89 crore and has four pending criminal cases against him.

BJP’s Sanjeev Khanna from Derabassi has declared that he has movable assets of Rs 12,80,86, 033 and immovable assets of Rs 10.79 crore and has two pending criminal cases against him.

AAP’s Kharar candidate Anmol Gagan Mann has also filed the nomination papers and she declared that she did not have any criminal case pending against her and declared her movable assets worth Rs 57.48 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 66 lakh.

BJP’s candidate from Mohali Sanjeev Vashisht who filed the nomination papers declared that he had no criminal case pending against him and declared that he had movable assets worth Rs 3.41 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 14.12 crore.