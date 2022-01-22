MLA Sidhu increased liquor business instead of working on education, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that sitting MLA and former Punjab Cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu had encouraged the liquor business in the city and ignored the education sector.

AAP candidate Kulwant Singh, while addressing election meetings at the villages of Kambala, Kambli, Papdi, Chachumajra, Kurdi, said that instead of raising the level of education in the area, Sidhu encouraged the business of alcohol and at every hook and nook in the city and had opened liquor shops despite the opposition of the local people.

“The women of the villages are facing a lot of trouble due to liquor vends and registration of fake cases against the youths,” Kulwant said.

Kulwant said that in the coming elections, Congress candidate Balbir Sidhu will have to bear the brunt of these excesses.