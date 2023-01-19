scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Advertisement

‘Missing’ man found dead, police suspect drug overdose

According to information, the man — identified as one Bahadur Singh, a resident of Mianpur Jhangar village — was found dead near Khijrabaad village on Thursday.

A police officer said that they were probing the case as that of suspected drug overdose drug overdose, but the exact cause could only be ascertained after they received the autopsy report.

A 23-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Thursday, with police suspecting drug overdose as a possible reason.

An autopsy of the body will be conducted on Friday.

According to information, the man — identified as one Bahadur Singh, a resident of Mianpur Jhangar village — was found dead near Khijrabaad village on Thursday.

Bahadur Singh’s mother Paramjeet Kaur had lodged a missing persons complaint with Majri police on Sunday, after he failed to return home. A foil paper was found from near the body, police said, making them believe that Bahadur may have overdosed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 19, 2023: Learn about Annual Status of Education Report...
UPSC Key- January 19, 2023: Learn about Annual Status of Education Report...
How a birthday gift to a friend led Mumbai police to 2 thieves who had ev...
How a birthday gift to a friend led Mumbai police to 2 thieves who had ev...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...

A police officer said that they were probing the case as that of suspected drug overdose drug overdose, but the exact cause could only be ascertained after they received the autopsy report.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-01-2023 at 23:46 IST
Next Story

Rs 12,600 cr for Gujarat roads, bridges, logistic park, Open up lakes, take earth from it to construct highways: Gadkari

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close