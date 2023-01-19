‘Missing’ man found dead, police suspect drug overdose

A 23-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Thursday, with police suspecting drug overdose as a possible reason.

An autopsy of the body will be conducted on Friday.

According to information, the man — identified as one Bahadur Singh, a resident of Mianpur Jhangar village — was found dead near Khijrabaad village on Thursday.

Bahadur Singh’s mother Paramjeet Kaur had lodged a missing persons complaint with Majri police on Sunday, after he failed to return home. A foil paper was found from near the body, police said, making them believe that Bahadur may have overdosed.

A police officer said that they were probing the case as that of suspected drug overdose drug overdose, but the exact cause could only be ascertained after they received the autopsy report.