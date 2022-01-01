Punjab: Minister inaugurates five projects worth Rs 650 cr

With Assembly elections around the corner, the state government is leaving no stone unturned to woo voters as Local Bodies Minister Brahm Mohindra went on a spree and inaugurated five projects worth Rs 650 crore on Friday.

The projects include increasing perimeter of Mohali MC building up to 3 km and starting city bus service, the first phase of water treatment plant at Sinhpur and construction of second phase, foundation stone of new bus stand of Mohali to be constructed in Sector 77, foundation stone of auditorium named after Bhagat Asa Ram Baidwan at a cost of Rs 15 crore in Sector 78 and state-of-the-art sewerage treatment plant to be set up in Sector 83 at a cost of Rs 145 crore.