Middukhera murder: Victim’s family alleges suspect fled country

The family of slain Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera alias Vicky Middukhera’s has alleged that a suspect in the case has left the country.

The name of Shagunpreet Singh, the suspect and the manager of a production house, had come up during the interrogation of the three shooters, who were brought on production warrants after arrests, by the Mohali police on Monday from Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Middukhera’s elder brother Ajay Pal Middukhera claimed that Shagunpreet had returned to India on April 2 from Dubai and left the country again on April 6.

Ajay Pal had written to Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), seeking police action against Shagunpreet. Ajay, in his letter, also urged the SSP to “preserve call details, location of mobile phone, mobile dump data, travel history and bank transaction details of the manager and his accomplices as well as the three shooters arrested by the Delhi Police”.

Shagunpreet, a resident of Charri village in Fatehgarh Sahib district allegedly arranged the stay of the shooters and also took them for a recce. After the arrest of the shooters Ajay alias Sunny, Sajjan Singh alias Bholu and Anil Kumar alias Latth by the special cell of Delhi Police, raids were conducted at Shaganpreet’s house at Charri, but he was not there. His parents also left for Australia, where his elder brother stays. His sisters are also Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

Sources in the police said that the shooters were arranged by Lucky Patial, a notorious criminal lodged in a jail in Armenia. “Now Shagunpreet’s is a vital link who could tell who had asked him to bring the shooters to Mohali. It is also to be seen whether Middukhera had any enmity with Shagunpreet or somebody else was behind it,” the source said.

Shagunpreet’s family owns around 20 acres of land in Charri and the family is said to be financially well off. If the sources are to be believed, Shagunpreet fled the country after he came to know about the arrests by Delhi Police. Though, police officials did not say anything about the revelations made by the shooters, sources in the police said that Shagunpreet played a major role in the crime.