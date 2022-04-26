Middukhera murder: Three‘shooters’ brought on production warrants from Tihar, police get their 10-day custody

Mohali police on Monday brought three men accused of allegedly gunning down former student leader and SAD worker Vicky Middukhera on production warrants from Tihar Jail in Delhi. A Mohali court later remanded the accused to ten days of police custody.

The accused — identified as Sajjan Sing alias Bholu, Anil Kumar alias Lath and Ajay alias Sunny — were arrested by Delhi Police’s special cell last month after a special operation that spanned across seven states and involved multiple raids.

The police have told the court that the three men were involved in the murder of Vicky Middukhera and they have to recover the pistols used by the shooters to kill the SAD student leader and the Hyundai i20 car which was used by the assailants on the day of the murder. The police had also told the court that they wanted to know the motive behind the killing.

Meanwhile, an officer told The Indian Express, that apart from the role of a production house manager, the police were also in the process of investigating why Middukhera was on the hitlist of the killers.

One of the accused men in the Vicky Middukhera murder case at Mohali District Court on Monday. (Express Photo) One of the accused men in the Vicky Middukhera murder case at Mohali District Court on Monday. (Express Photo)

“The shooters are not locals and it is also a fact that they must have surveyed the area before the hit. We believe that the killers had been observing Middukhera’s movement for several days. We want to figure out who was sheltering them here. All indications so far point to the fact that it was a contract killing,” the officer added.

Prodded about if rivalry with other criminal gangs operating in the state can be reason behind the killing, the officer added that Lucky Patial, who is lodged in a jail in Armenia, is the kingpin behind the murder.

Meanwhile, sources said that interrogation of the three men so far had revealed to the police that they had come to Mohali a day before the murder and stayed at Jalvayu Tower in Kharar. The police, for now, is focusing on the role of one, Shagunpreet Singh, who is a manager of a production house and was said to have taken the shooters for surveying Middukhera’s residence.

Middukhera’s brother, Ajaypal Singh, had previously accused Shagunpreet Singh of having a role to play in his brother’s murder. “I have already told the police about the suspected role of Shagunpreet Singh,” Ajaypal told The Indian Express.