Middukhera murder: Family demands more security

The family members of slain Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader Vicky Middukhera alleged threat perception from the gang members allegedly involved in the murder. The family demanded their security be increased.

Vicky’s elder brother Ajaypal Singh Middukhera told The Indian Express that a few days back, he informed the police that his family has a threat perception from those involved in the murder of his brother.

Ajaypal added that those arrested by the police were involved in a number of cases of murder, extortion and attempt to murder and have also murdered witnesses in other cases, in the past. “The arrested shooters in past killed witnesses in their cases. I have demanded increase in my security. At present the district police have provided to security personnel to me, but I feel it is not sufficient,” he added.

The district police arrested three alleged shooters of Vicky identified as Sajjan alias Bholu, Anil alias Latth and Ajay alias Sunny. The police also brought notorious criminals Bhupi Rana and Amit Dagar on production warrant for their alleged role in the murder.

Latth in the past was booked in five cases of murder, armed robbery, attempt to murder in Delhi and Haryana. He also attempted to escape from the custody of Gurugram police in 2016, but was captured. Sajjan was booked in a total of eight cases in the past, out of which four are murder cases. He has been booked in seven cases by Haryana Police and in one case of Arms Act by the Delhi Police. Ajay Kumar was booked in one case of Arms Act by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Amit Dagar was also wanted in seven murder cases and had also attempted to flee from the custody of Gurugram police in 2018. Bhupi Rana, runs a gang and operates in NCR and some districts in Punjab. He is also wanted in 28 cases of murder, attempt to murder and armed robberies.

Meanwhile, the district police are yet to make any headway in arresting a main suspect in the case, Shaganpreet. A Look Out Circular (LOC) notice had been issued against him. Shaganpreet- the manager of a renowned Punjabi singer has allegedly fled to Australia, where his family is settled. He belongs to Charri village in Fatehgarh Sahib district.