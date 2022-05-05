scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Middukhera murder: Court extends police custody of accused by three days

The police on Thursday told the court that the accused had hidden their weapons at various places and their police custody was necessary for the recovery of the same as well as to determine the involvement of the other people, if any.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
May 5, 2022 10:41:29 pm
Police at the spot where gunshots were fired at Vikramjeet Middukhera in Mohali (Express file photo)

The Mohali police on Thursday informed the court three, of the four, men arrested for the alleged murder of former SAD (youth wing) leader, Vicky Middukhera, were not co-operating with the investigators.

The court then extended the police custody of the four accused, including three shooters and gangster Bhupi Rana, for three days.

The police on Thursday told the court that the accused had hidden their weapons at various places and their police custody was necessary for the recovery of the same as well as to determine the involvement of the other people, if any.

The police had also informed the court that the accused had been refusing to co-operate with the police during the investigations, which delaying the recovery of weapons.

The arrested accused — identified as Sajjan Singh, Anil Latth, Ajay alias Sunny and Bhupi Rana — were produced in court on Thursday amid tight security. The police claim Sajjan, Anil and Ajay had allegedly shot Middukhera dead in Sector 71 market on August 7 last year.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express that Bhupi Rana’s role was being investigated in the case as he is also an active member of the Davinder Bambiha gang.

Meanwhile, the police investigations so far has also been revolving around the role of Shagun Preet Singh, one of the suspects who they claim fled to Australia.

