Middukhera murder: Cops file chargesheet; 3 ‘shooters’ among 6 persons named

The district police has filed a chargesheet in Vicky Middukhera murder case. Six persons, including three alleged shooters of Middukhera, have been named in the chargesheet.

The names of Lucky Patial, who was said to be the conspirator, and Shagunpreet Singh, who had fled to Australia, were not mentioned in the chargesheet. Middukhera was murdered on August 7 last year in broad daylight at Sector 71 market.

Those named in the chargesheet include shooters Sajjan Singh alias Bholu, Anil alias Latth and Ajay alias Sunny. The names of gangsters Anil Dagar, Bhupi Rana and Kaushal Chaudhary are also mentioned in the chargesheet.

The alleged culprits have been charged under sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 482 (using a false property mark) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 21, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

A police officer said that both Lucky Patial and Shagunpreet Singh were not arrested yet and their names were not included in the chargesheet but once they are arrested, a supplementary chargesheet shall be filed in the court.

Patial, who runs Davinder Bambiha gang, is currently lodged in a jail in Armenia. Shagunpreet Singh had allegedly left the country in April this year after his name cropped up in the case.

A look out corner notice (LOC) was issued against him by the police. A police officer requesting anonymity said that Shagunpreet had gone to Australia on a three-month visa.

Shagunpreet was the manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29.

Middukhera, a Youth Akali Dal leader and former president of Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) youth wing Students Organisation of India (SOI), was shot dead in broad daylight by two shooters at a Sector 71 market when he was coming out of the office of a property consultant.