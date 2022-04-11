Middukhera murder: Brother writes to Governor, Punjab CM to expedite probe

Ajay Pal Singh Middukhera, brother of Vicky Middukhera, a Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader who was killed in the parking lot of Sector 71 Market, Mohali, on August 7 last year has written to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann demanding speedy police action in the case, apprehending loss of vital evidence and chances of the masterminds of the murder fleeing the country.

“Punjab Police’s investigation team is acting on the disclosure made by different gangsters arrested by the Delhi Police. However, the gangsters are yet to be brought to Mohali from Delhi on a production warrant. These gangsters have their obvious role in the killing of my brother. They stayed in a flat with Shagundeep, the manager of a controversial Punjabi singer,” stated Ajay Pal.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Ajay Pal has stated that the Mohali police should bring the shooters back to Mohali forthwith as the delay will give time to the accused to find ‘legal loopholes’ in the system to hoodwink investigators.

“The delay will be exploited by them and they might be able to dodge the investigation agency. So, I humbly solicit your intervention to expedite the process of bringing the gangsters arrested by the Delhi Police to Mohali so that the case can be taken to its logical conclusion,” he wrote in the letter.

Ajay Pal said, “We have been pressing for a speedy investigation into the cold-blooded murder of Vicky and security cover for the family members as our life is under constant threat. We fear for our own lives and security cover hasn’t been provided despite repeated requests to authorities. Added to the fear to our lives, I also strongly fear the loss of vital evidence as the masterminds of my brother’s murder can flee the nation.”

“I also request the chief minister of Punjab to instruct the investigating team to immediately arrest Shagundeep as his role needs to be investigated in the murder of my brother. There is circumstantial evidence against him. Even the singer’s role needs to be investigated aggressively. The inordinate delay will give them time to run away to escape the law,” he stated in the letter.

The police officers said that the police custody of the gangsters arrested by the Delhi Police would end on Monday, following which they will be brought to Mohali on a production warrant.