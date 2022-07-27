scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Middhukhera murder: Lucky Patial main conspirator, Shaganpreet important link; supplementary chargesheet soon

Shaganpreet was the manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district on May 29.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
July 27, 2022 12:02:25 am
The district police earlier in the day had filed a chargesheet in the murder case. Six persons, including three alleged shooters of Middukhera, have been named in the chargesheet. (File)

Mohali police, investigating the murder of Vicky Middhukhera, on Tuesday said that Lucky Patial was the main conspirator, with Shaganpreet Singh also being named for playing an important role in the conspiracy.

Shaganpreet was the manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district on May 29.

The district police earlier in the day had filed a chargesheet in the murder case. Six persons, including three alleged shooters of Middukhera, have been named in the chargesheet. The names of Lucky Patial, who was said to be the conspirator, and Shaganpreet Singh, who allegedly fled to Australia, are not mentioned in the chargesheet.

A police officer said that both Lucky Patial and Shaganpreet Singh were not arrested yet and their names were not included in the chargesheet but once they are arrested, a supplementary chargesheet shall be filed in the court.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

The chargesheet filed by the district police in the case had also points out that the assailants who targeted Middhukhera had planned to kill another Chandigarh resident.

Those named in the chargesheet include shooters Sajjan Singh alias Bholu, Anil alias Latth and Ajay alias Sunny. The names of gangsters Anil Dagar, Bhupi Rana and Kaushal Chaudhary are also mentioned in the chargesheet.

On August 7, 2021, Middukhera was gunned down when he was about to get into his car after visiting the office of a property dealer in Sector 71 around 10.30 am. CCTV footage of the incident captured multiple masked men firing at Middhukhera before fleeing from the spot.

Tuesday’s police chargesheet says that Shaganpreet was the important link in the murder, while the conspiracy was hatched by Patial. One of the accused, Amit Dagar, who was named in the chargesheet had told the police during the interrogation that Lucky Patial wanted them to kill Middukhera.

The chargesheet had also mentions that Dagar had also told the police that Patial had told him that Middhykhera was ‘interfering in their work’.

The chargesheet also states that the shooters had also been told to kill another Chandigarh resident, but they failed to do so. Amit Dagar told the investigators that once the conspiracy was hatched, all the logistical support was provided by Shaganpreet Singh.

The chargesheet had also highlighted the role of one Ravinder Singh, a resident of Yamunanagar who had provided a .32 bore pistol to the assailants.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement