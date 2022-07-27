Middhukhera murder: Lucky Patial main conspirator, Shaganpreet important link; supplementary chargesheet soon

July 27, 2022 12:02:25 am
Mohali police, investigating the murder of Vicky Middhukhera, on Tuesday said that Lucky Patial was the main conspirator, with Shaganpreet Singh also being named for playing an important role in the conspiracy.
Shaganpreet was the manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district on May 29.
The district police earlier in the day had filed a chargesheet in the murder case. Six persons, including three alleged shooters of Middukhera, have been named in the chargesheet. The names of Lucky Patial, who was said to be the conspirator, and Shaganpreet Singh, who allegedly fled to Australia, are not mentioned in the chargesheet.
A police officer said that both Lucky Patial and Shaganpreet Singh were not arrested yet and their names were not included in the chargesheet but once they are arrested, a supplementary chargesheet shall be filed in the court.
The chargesheet filed by the district police in the case had also points out that the assailants who targeted Middhukhera had planned to kill another Chandigarh resident.
Those named in the chargesheet include shooters Sajjan Singh alias Bholu, Anil alias Latth and Ajay alias Sunny. The names of gangsters Anil Dagar, Bhupi Rana and Kaushal Chaudhary are also mentioned in the chargesheet.
On August 7, 2021, Middukhera was gunned down when he was about to get into his car after visiting the office of a property dealer in Sector 71 around 10.30 am. CCTV footage of the incident captured multiple masked men firing at Middhukhera before fleeing from the spot.
Tuesday’s police chargesheet says that Shaganpreet was the important link in the murder, while the conspiracy was hatched by Patial. One of the accused, Amit Dagar, who was named in the chargesheet had told the police during the interrogation that Lucky Patial wanted them to kill Middukhera.
The chargesheet had also mentions that Dagar had also told the police that Patial had told him that Middhykhera was ‘interfering in their work’.
The chargesheet also states that the shooters had also been told to kill another Chandigarh resident, but they failed to do so. Amit Dagar told the investigators that once the conspiracy was hatched, all the logistical support was provided by Shaganpreet Singh.
The chargesheet had also highlighted the role of one Ravinder Singh, a resident of Yamunanagar who had provided a .32 bore pistol to the assailants.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
