Member of Sampat Nehra gang arrested

The district police arrested a member of Sampat Nehra’s gang on Thursday and recovered a .32 bore pistol and five live cartridges from him. The police claimed to solve a snatching case with the arrest.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said they had arrested Vikas alias Lucky with illegal weapons. The SSP added that during the investigation, Vikas confessed that in January with his accomplices Gurwinder Singh alias Bunty, Ramandeep Singh alias Ramna and Gurjant Singh alias Janta had snatched a Maruti Brezza car at gunpoint on Morinda-Kharar road. An FIR was registered at Kharar (sadar) police station. The SSP said the accused were also involved in an armed robbery case at Landran when some armed men had snatched gold from a jeweller.