Member of Sampat Nehra gang arrested

August 12, 2022 3:41:36 am
The district police arrested a member of Sampat Nehra’s gang on Thursday and recovered a .32 bore pistol and five live cartridges from him. The police claimed to solve a snatching case with the arrest.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said they had arrested Vikas alias Lucky with illegal weapons. The SSP added that during the investigation, Vikas confessed that in January with his accomplices Gurwinder Singh alias Bunty, Ramandeep Singh alias Ramna and Gurjant Singh alias Janta had snatched a Maruti Brezza car at gunpoint on Morinda-Kharar road. An FIR was registered at Kharar (sadar) police station. The SSP said the accused were also involved in an armed robbery case at Landran when some armed men had snatched gold from a jeweller.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish KumarPremium
A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to themPremium
Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'Premium
My India, my Pakistan
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Latest News
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his post-poll vaults
Delhi Confidential: Opposition Skips Ceremony
Speaker apologises after security staff assault truck driver
Meeting with BJP leader: Ayali calls Valtoha’s bluff
SAD claims its acting district chiefs have full faith in Badal’s leadership
Uttarakhand plans to make abandoned bridges tourist attractions
The rise and fall of the Kakas — and Akali Dal
Senior citizen concession: Loss to Railways lowest in lower classes
Sexual harassment case: SC calls on courts to treat victims sensitively
Post-matric scholarship: ‘Act against institutes withholding degrees of SC students’
Punjab Speaker’s security men thrash truck driver; he says sorry, seeks probe
Couple stabs 4 of their family to death, woman held: Police