Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Meerut man booked for smuggling weapons, robberies

According to a police officer privy to the investigation, a team of the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of the district police received a tip-off that the accused was coming to Landran from Bhagomajra village and carrying weapons in a backpack.

Meerut weapons smuggling, Meerut robberies , Meerut crime news, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsPolice suspect the accused was providing weapons to local gangs in Punjab.

The Sohana police booked a Meerut resident wanted in three states, including Punjab, for smuggling weapons and robberies Sunday.

The accused, identified as Sonu (35), is a resident of Shastri Nagar locality at Meerut. He is wanted in cases of robbery in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Delhi. The case was registered under sections 25,54,59 of the Arms Act at Sohana police station.

“We shall soon reveal more details. At this moment, we can say that the accused was wanted in many cases of robberies and theft, and is a proclaimed offender,” the officer added.

The officer said that they were investigating Sonu’s role in supplying small weapons like pistols to the local criminals in the area.

“His role in supplying weapons to the local gangs cannot be ruled out. We are verifying more details,” the officer said.

The district police had recovered 93 illegal weapons from April 1 to November 9 this year which is higher than the last year. The police had also registered 35 FIRs under the Arms Act which are double (17 FIRs) than the previous year. Police have arrested 61 persons this year who were booked under the Arms Act which is higher than the last year when 22 people were arrested.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 04:21:53 am
Two arrested for peddling drugs via social media

