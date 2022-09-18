scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Matrimonial firm asked to pay Rs 55K to Mohali resident

Amrik Singh of Mohali alleged that allured by representations given by Wedding Wish Private Limited, the matrimonial firm, he availed their services for his daughter who is an MD doctor in pathology.

Mumbai Police, National Union of Seafarers of India, NUSI, Forward Seamen's Union of India, FSUThe commission held that it is clear from the emails that the profiles sent by the firm were fabricated and they were not paying attention to requirements of the complainant. (File)

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh, directed a matrimonial firm to pay Rs 55,000 to a Mohali resident for failing to find a suitable match for their daughter.

Amrik Singh of Mohali alleged that allured by representations given by Wedding Wish Private Limited, the matrimonial firm, he availed their services for his daughter who is an MD doctor in pathology. On January 24, 2018, the firm executed the pre-registration form and later an agreement, according to which which the complainant had availed royal membership against a payment of Rs 50,000.

The firm assured that 21 profiles would be put up on the portal within nine months but when they failed, they extended the agreement on October 8, 2018, and provided additional 10 profiles and thereafter on July 24, 2019, provided six more profiles.

The complainant alleged that the profiles provided were not proper and they had been sending the same profiles time and again as well as fake ones. The firm, in reply, denied this and said as per the agreement, they were bound to send only 21 profiles but sent many more, as per preferences of the daughter of the complainant but he failed to finalise the profiles.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why and how Indian students are returning to Ukraine despite ongoing warPremium
Why and how Indian students are returning to Ukraine despite ongoing war
Row over Bhagwat’s temple visit on CM Baghel’s invite as BJP slams ...Premium
Row over Bhagwat’s temple visit on CM Baghel’s invite as BJP slams ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to UnemploymentPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to Unemployment
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...Premium
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...

The commission held that it is clear from the emails that the profiles sent by the firm were fabricated and they were not paying attention to requirements of the complainant. Thus the commission directed Wedding Wish to refund Rs 45,000 (after deducting 10 per cent towards administrative charges from the membership fee of Rs 50,000) to the complainant, and Rs 5,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 as costs of litigation.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 02:48:32 am
Next Story

BJP rolls out fortnight of service: Exhibition on Modi’s journey, blood donation camps mark PM’s birthday

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement