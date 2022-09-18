Matrimonial firm asked to pay Rs 55K to Mohali resident

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh, directed a matrimonial firm to pay Rs 55,000 to a Mohali resident for failing to find a suitable match for their daughter.

Amrik Singh of Mohali alleged that allured by representations given by Wedding Wish Private Limited, the matrimonial firm, he availed their services for his daughter who is an MD doctor in pathology. On January 24, 2018, the firm executed the pre-registration form and later an agreement, according to which which the complainant had availed royal membership against a payment of Rs 50,000.

The firm assured that 21 profiles would be put up on the portal within nine months but when they failed, they extended the agreement on October 8, 2018, and provided additional 10 profiles and thereafter on July 24, 2019, provided six more profiles.

The complainant alleged that the profiles provided were not proper and they had been sending the same profiles time and again as well as fake ones. The firm, in reply, denied this and said as per the agreement, they were bound to send only 21 profiles but sent many more, as per preferences of the daughter of the complainant but he failed to finalise the profiles.

The commission held that it is clear from the emails that the profiles sent by the firm were fabricated and they were not paying attention to requirements of the complainant. Thus the commission directed Wedding Wish to refund Rs 45,000 (after deducting 10 per cent towards administrative charges from the membership fee of Rs 50,000) to the complainant, and Rs 5,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 as costs of litigation.