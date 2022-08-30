Massage parlour raids: Accused lured women by promising high salaries, jobs

The owners of the massage centres and spas in Zirakpur raided by the police on Saturday had promised the women high salaries and then exploited them. The owners particularly targeted women from poor backgrounds and forced them into prostitution.

A police officer investigating the case said that the spa owners would offer anything between Rs 50,000 to 70,000 to the women to work in their massage centres. He said that the women they hired were looking for work in the cities. The officer added that the accused had told the women that they would offer them jobs and once they reached the massage centres, they would not pay the promised salary.

“The accused used to earn between Rs 24,000 to 30,000 per day, and would pay between Rs 15,000 to 20,000 to the women,” the officer

said. Zirakpur police had registered a case against the owners of seven massage and spa centres on Saturday and arrested one of them on Sunday. The hunt to nab the others is on, police said.