‘Mask up, get vaccinated’: Mohali health department issues advisory for Covid prevention

Mohali Civil Surgeon, Dr Adarshpal Kaur, on appealed to all residents to go back to following Covid appropriate behaviour in light of surge in cases in some countries.

Kaur said that basic guidelines like wearing masks and frequent hand washing should be followed by all, while adding that in case of persistent cough, cold, fever, one should visit a government health facility and seek the advice of a doctor and get a Covid test done.

The civil surgeon also emphasised that masks be worn in crowded places, public buses, taxis, cinema halls, shopping centres and shops.

Kaur said that Covid sampling and vaccinations was going on as before in various government health institutions across the district and every beneficiary should get a vaccine without wasting time as that was the only preventive measure to help the body fight the disease.

She added that the vaccine was completely safe and everyone should get it without any fear. People who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid or who have not had a second or a third precautionary dose should be cautious and get jabbed as soon as possible. Covid vaccines, Kaur said, were being provided free of cost at various government health institutions across the district.

Even after the complete dose of vaccination, Kaur said, one ought to be careful and continue exercising precautions against Covid. People can also contact the health department’s helpline number 104 for any queries/ expert advice.