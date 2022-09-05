scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Many injured in Mohali carnival ride mishap

According to eyewitness, at least 15 to 16 people, mostly children and women, were injured in the incident.

The vertical tower ride at the carnival in Mohali. (Screengrab)

Several people were injured after a carnival ride broke during in Mohali late on Sunday evening. According to the information, a carnival was being organised at the Dussehra Ground and the incident happened around 10 pm, when the people were taking a ride on the vertical tower.

“We saw people falling from the swing when it went up. There were children and women sitting in it,” a woman said, adding that the people gathered in the carnival helped take the injured to hospitals.

DSP (City 2), HS Bal told The Indian Express that as per their information they have, four people were injured but they are investigating the matter. “A carnival was being organised and the eyewitness told us that there was a technical snag in the swing and it had fallen,” DSP Bal said.

All the organisers of the carnival allegedly fled from the spot. The Mohali Trade Fair, where the incident happened, was to continue till Sept 11. Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar said they will hold an inquiry to see if the organisers had permission from the concerned authorities, to hold the carnival.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 01:48:01 am
