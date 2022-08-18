Manish Sisodia pays surprise visit to Aam Aadmi Clinic in Mohali

August 18, 2022 3:10:43 am
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Phase 5 here.
Expressing satisfaction over the initiation of the project of the state government, both of them reviewed the health facilities being provided in the clinic.
Sisodia congratulated the Punjab government on fulfilling within five months the promise made to the people by opening 100 Aam Aadmi clinics in the entire state from August 15. He said health and education are fundamental issues related to the people and the state government is according priority to these issues.
Sisodia and Jauramajra reached the clinic at 8 am and interacted with doctors and other staff in the clinic as well as the patients present there.
The Deputy CM asked the staff about the functioning of the clinic, availability of medicines, examination and treatment. He appreciated that the entire staff in the clinic were women, which included a medical officer, a clinical assistant, a pharmacist and a helper. Sisodia was also happy to see cleanliness in the clinic.
The Medical Officer, Dr Parul, said that patients coming to them generally are those who suffer from fever, blood pressure and gynaecological diseases. At the time of the visit, about 10 patients were present in the clinic.
Jauramajra told Sisodia that 14 Aam Aadmi clinics have been started in Mohali district since August 15. He said that the staff, including a medical officer, pharmacist, clinical assistant and sweeper-cum- helper, has been deployed in each clinic and it has been ensured that there is no shortage of essential medicines and every necessary test is
being done. All these health facilities are being provided absolutely free.
