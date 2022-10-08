Man working for jailed drug peddler arrested with heroin

The anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab Police Friday arrested a man from Phase 7, Mohali, and recovered 26 grams heroin from him. The arrested was identified as Harpreet Singh alias Honey. Harpreet was staying in a rented accommodation in Phase 7 and belongs to Moga district in Punjab. The STF also recovered an SUV from the accused.

The AIG of the STF, Harpreet Singh Sidhu, said that the accused was working on the instructions of another man identified as Jobanjeet Singh, currently lodged in Central Jail, Amritsar. AIG Sidhu added that the accused was being handled by Jobanjeet from jail and he was supplying the drugs to the clients of Jobanjeet.

A case under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against Harpreet and the name of Jobanjeet Singh was also added in the FIR.