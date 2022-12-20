scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Man who snatched car in Jammu nabbed from Kharar, say police

Police said that they have also recovered an SUV from the possession of the accused which he had allegedly snatched at gunpoint in Jammu.

According to the police, the accused — identified as one Dilbagh Singh, a resident of Jammu — was nabbed after a tip-off. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Kharar police on Monday said they have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a case of armed snatching.

Police said that they have also recovered an SUV from the possession of the accused which he had allegedly snatched at gunpoint in Jammu.

According to the police, the accused — identified as one Dilbagh Singh, a resident of Jammu — was nabbed after a tip-off.

Investigators said that they had recieved a tip-off about the accused Dilbagh following which a case under sections 379-B (snatching), 382 (theft, after preparation having been made for causing death, or hurt, or restraint or fear of death) and 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged and the suspect arrested.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...Premium
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chariman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chariman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...Premium
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: GovtPremium
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 08:01:54 am
Next Story

Know Your City: This 57-year-old self-taught man designs giant cycles from scrap materials

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close