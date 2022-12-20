Man who snatched car in Jammu nabbed from Kharar, say police

Kharar police on Monday said they have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a case of armed snatching.

Police said that they have also recovered an SUV from the possession of the accused which he had allegedly snatched at gunpoint in Jammu.

According to the police, the accused — identified as one Dilbagh Singh, a resident of Jammu — was nabbed after a tip-off.

Investigators said that they had recieved a tip-off about the accused Dilbagh following which a case under sections 379-B (snatching), 382 (theft, after preparation having been made for causing death, or hurt, or restraint or fear of death) and 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged and the suspect arrested.