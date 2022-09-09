scorecardresearch
Man tries to flee after ditching two kilos of opium, arrested

The accused, police claimed, initially tried to flee from the spot after throwing the opium on the road. But the policemen on duty chased stopped and arrested him. The accused belongs to Ludhiana district.

According to investigators, the man was first spotted and asked to stop by a police party, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gurnam Singh.

A police team from Mullanpur Garibdas on Thursday arrested a man and recovered 2 kilos of opium from his possession.

The accused, police claimed, initially tried to flee from the spot after throwing the opium on the road. But the policemen on duty chased stopped and arrested him. The accused belongs to Ludhiana district.

According to investigators, the man was first spotted and asked to stop by a police party, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gurnam Singh.

As per details, the police party spotted a Toyota Corolla car coming from Togan side towards Mullanpur Garibdas and flagged it to stop. The sole occupant of the car, the driver, however, on spotting the police party tried to turn his vehicle around and flee from the spot. He also threw a polythene packet out of the car while fleeing.

“We found this behaviour suspicious. We stopped the car, as one team proceeded to check the polythene and discovered two kilos of opium in it. The police then arrested the car driver,” the officer said.
Police later identified the driver as one Dharam Singh, a resident of Kothe Jeeve village in Ludhiana district.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Mullanpur Garibdas police station.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 05:50:21 am
