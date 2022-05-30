Man sends obscene messages to woman’s family, friends; booked

Refusing a marriage proposal has landed a woman in trouble, in Zirakpur, after the enraged man contacted her family and friends and sent them obscene messages. Police booked the man and his parents, but the accused have not been arrested yet.

The woman stated in her complaint that she had come to Zirakpur to find a job and met the accused Deepak Sharma at a garment shop. She stated that she exchanged phone numbers with him, so that she could get tips for any work. She further alleged that she was contacted by the accused for a job but she already got one at a salon.

“He started calling me again and again, to sort out the issue I also visited his house where I met his mother. She proposed that her son marry me, which I refused. After the refusal, he started sending obscene messages to my family and friends from my social media accounts and also from his phone number,” the complainant said. Acting on the complaint, Zirakpur police booked Deepak Sharma and his parents under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.