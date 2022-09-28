Man scales Chandigarh airport wall, arrested

A man was arrested Monday after he scaled the wall of the Chandigarh International Airport and entered a restricted area.

The accused was identified as Gaurav Kumar, a resident of Rajpura. He had reportedly entered the funnel area – the space at the end of the runway.

He was spotted by the airport security staff who apprehended him before handing him over to the police. He was charged under Sections 451 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 453 (punishment for lurking, house-trespass or house-breaking), 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the IPC and Sections 4 and 5 of the Officials Secrets Act.