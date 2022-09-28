scorecardresearch
Man scales Chandigarh airport wall, arrested

The accused was identified as Gaurav Kumar, a resident of Rajpura. He had reportedly entered the funnel area – the space at the end of the runway. 

He was spotted by the airport security staff who apprehended him before handing him over to the police. (Express file photo)

A man was arrested Monday after he scaled the wall of the Chandigarh International Airport and entered a restricted area.

He was spotted by the airport security staff who apprehended him before handing him over to the police. He was charged under Sections 451 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 453 (punishment for lurking, house-trespass or house-breaking), 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the IPC and Sections 4 and 5 of the Officials Secrets Act.

