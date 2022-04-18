Man refuses to repair tyre, assailants stab his brother

A tyre shop owner’s cousin was attacked and seriously injured by two men in Mullanpur Garibdas on Thursday after he tried to defend his brother who had refused to fix the tyre of the assailants’ car. An FIR was registered in the matter on Sunday.

Complainant Charanjeet Singh, brother of shop owner Balbir Singh, told the police that on Thursday night, he was sleeping when he got a call from Balbir who told him that he was two men were at his shop and abusing him.

Balbir had reportedly denied service and had refused to fix the car’s tyre, which made the two accused angry. This developed into an argument before Charanjeet reached the spot.

When Charanjeet reached the shop, one of the assailants first hit him with his car’s door and then stabbed him with a sword when he was on the ground. Charanjeet Singh was taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

“They fled towards Kurali in their car without getting it repaired,” Charanjeet stated in his complaint.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (assault), 324 (voluntary causing hurt by means of dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful confinement), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the two unidentified people.